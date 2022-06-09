Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

If you want to talk about a person who can light up a room the moment they step in it, that's Lainey Wilson. I have had the pleasure of interviewing her a few times, and each and every time is the exact same: She makes you feel like you are talking to one of your best friends. She has a way about her that's so kind and sweet, yet she understands the talent she has and is able to harness that into her music.

When we sat down for this recent interview, I brought up her streak of No. 1 songs. She has two in a row, so I wanted to know if she feels any pressure to keep that up on her latest release to country radio, "Heart Like a Truck". She gives such a great answer, which you can hear on episode 39 of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

This is also her third song about relationships — good or bad — so I had to know if she is the person who does the dumping, or if she gets dumped. She was telling me she is a heartbreaker, but she doesn't enjoy it, she just likes it more than getting dumped. She elaborates on this more in our interview, so I pressed her about her current relationship status — her answer will leave you wondering, like it did me.

"Things a Man Oughta Know" was Wilson's first No. 1 hit, but she followed that with "Never Say Never," a collaboration with Cole Swindell. Since she's really close to finishing her next studio album I had to know if she plans to cut any more duets, and she said it's possible, but she wants to hear the song mixes first. There's no doubt she's all for it though, as you'll hear.

To you and me, Lainey Wilson is a new country artist breaking onto the scene. To Lainey, though, she has been trying to make it in Nashville for over 10 years, so having this success has been the culmination of lots of hard work, talent, and some would say, being in the right place at the right time.

Check out my interview with Lainey Wilson, and all of country music's biggest stars, wherever you listen to your podcasts at. Just search for Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, and as always, thanks for your time.