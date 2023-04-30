Lainey Wilson Wondered ‘What Would Dolly Do?’ After Her Butt Went Viral

When Lainey Wilson realized she was starting to gain fans thanks to a viral TikTok video that unintentionally emphasized her ample backside, the singer played it cool -- in part because she wasn't entirely in uncharted waters. As is often the case, Dolly did it first.

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Wilson explains that as she considered the right way to respond to the hype over her derrière, she thought back to how Dolly Parton handled the infamously high levels of public attention on her breasts. Parton's notoriously large bosom has been the source of applause, jokes and inappropriate interview questions over the years. The world's first cloned animal, Dolly the Sheep, was even named after the country legend, due to the fact that she was cloned from one sheep's mammary gland DNA and another's unfertilized egg.

Despite all the jokes on behalf of her famous body parts, Parton always got the last laugh, and that's what Wilson sought out to do with her own viral butt.

"I mean, my booty introduced my music to a lot of folks and I'm okay with that," the singer says. "I think, 'What would Dolly Parton do?'"

Since the video in question went viral, Wilson's put that question into practice in several ways. She shared several fan videos of other women flaunting similarly generous backsides, complimenting them on their booties and joking that they all might be related. She even took her joke to the stage with a playful cover of Queen's "Fat Bottomed Girls."

"You know, I've been at this for a long time, and if you found out about my music and stuck around because of the butt or because of the music...you're welcome!" Wilson adds.

If you've been a fan of Wilson's for a while, you know that taking cues from Parton is nothing new to the breakout country superstar. Her 2021 Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' album even contains a track called "WWDD" that asks that very same question -- "What would Dolly do?"

Next month, Wilson just might have the chance to ask Parton that question in person. Wilson is one of the most-nominated acts at the 2023 ACM Awards, a ceremony that Parton is co-hosting with Garth Brooks.

