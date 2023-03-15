Lainey Wilson&#8217;s &#8216;Fat Bottomed Girls&#8217; Cover Is a Playful Hat Tip to Her Trendy Butt [Watch]

Danielle Del Valle, Getty Images

Lainey Wilson has admitted that it came as a little bit of a surprise when video spotlighting her butt went viral on social media — but she's in on the joke, and she proved it once again during the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville on Wednesday night (March 14).

During an all-star karaoke night that she hosted, Wilson kicked off a night of '70s, '80s and '90s covers with a live rendition of Queen's 1978 hit, "Fat Bottomed Girls."

The glam rock classic is a pumped-up ode to ample derrières and the women attached to them, who, according to the chorus, "make the rockin' world go 'round."

The oversized, dazzling, '70s guitarwork of "Fat Bottomed Girls" was a perfect fit for Wilson's voice and signature style, which she has dubbed "Bell Bottom Country" — a twangy combination of country storytelling and throwback rock. Bell Bottom Country is also the title of her October 2022 album, which includes fast-rising hit "Heart Like a Truck."

Wilson's rear end saw a steep rise in popularity in early 2023, after fan-captured TikTok performance footage offered an impressive view not only of the stage but also of the singer's, er, generous physical assets. According the comments section, Wilson's butt made quite the impression.

"Truly the Dolly of our generation," one user wrote. "Just the backyard instead of the front."

The singer saw the humor in her newfound, butt-related popularity. When some social media users started to upload videos spotlighting their own ample rear ends, with a soundtrack of Wilson's songs, the singer hopped on social media to respond to a few.

"Mama and daddy didn't tell me I had another sister," she said in response to one clip.

"I like this," she said, responding to another fan's booty video. "You got a donk at home. You better take care of that donk."

