Lainey Wilson's engagement ring requires absolutely no zooming. Devlin "Duck" Hodges proposed marriage and she said yes — but really, how could she not when she saw that thing?

It's the size of a dinner plate!

Wilson and Hodges — a former NFL quarterback — began dating in 2021, but didn't go public until the ACM Awards in 2023.

Since then, she's talked about him and marriage with surprising candor. "I guess I'm going to have to propose to his a--, because he ain't proposed to me," she joked with Taste of Country in 2024.

A song called "Counting Chickens" on her Whirlwind album is about waiting for a proposal. Wilson says Hodges loved it.

Few details about the proposal have been made available. All fans have are four photos and a video shared via social media.

The engagement took place on the porch of a large, antebellum-style home, with photos of the couple and flowers placed with intention. At least one friend or family member was there to witness it.

If there were tears, they were quickly replaced by smiles and enthusiasm for a life together — and that ring! While Wilson and Hodges posed for a black-and-white picture that shows off her engagement ring, screenshots taken from the social video are more helpful.

Lainey Wilson Engagement Ring Facebook/LaineyWilson Music loading...

In the video, Wilson struts — and we do mean struts — down the brick steps, using her right hand to hold her left, which is apparently too heavy to lift on its own now that she's sporting a rock.

Finally, she gets to the camera and musters the strength to raise her left hand. That's when fans see a Super Bowl-sized engagement ring, filled with diamonds.

Lainey Wilson Engagement Ring Facebook/LaineyWilsonMusic loading...

Who Is Lainey Wilson's Fiance, Devlin "Duck" Hodges?

Lainey Wilson is getting married to Devlin Hodges, a former NFL player for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2020). He got the name "Duck" because he enjoys duck hunting so much, and since he's moved to Nashville, he's had the opportunity to hunt with several of Wilson's friends and fellow country stars.

He retired from football in 2022. Fortunately, he's also a great purse holder on red carpets, and Wilson says he's quite helpful with chores at home. He's also a professional real estate agent in Nashville.

On Instagram, Hodges shared the same set of photos that Wilson did. The carousel includes that black-and-white picture of the couple showing off her ring. It seems the box was a tiny cowboy hat.

"Congratulations on your engagement," one fan wrote in the comments. "You literally had me laughing at you carrying your arm! That was epic."

"That’s amazing, you deserve it," shares another.

That was the spirit of fan response across social media.

Wilson will indeed be Mrs. "Duck" Hodges, not Devlin. Talking to Taste of Country Mornings, she revealed that she's never called him Devlin, but the way she says it is better than we could describe. Watch for yourself:

18 Celebrity Country Couples You Probably Forgot About Carrie Underwood is a part of this list, twice! So too is Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Dwight Yoakam. See all the celebrity country couples that once were, until they broke up.