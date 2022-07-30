Lainey Wilson’s Father Undergoes Surgery: ‘He Is Not Going Down Without a Fight’

Lainey Wilson's father has been fighting for his life over the past few days as she has repeatedly asked fans for prayers, and in a hopeful new Facebook post, her sister says he has undergone successful surgery, adding that "he is not going down without a fight."

The country singer and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to tell fans that two concerts scheduled for the weekend could not go forward as planned.

"Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA," she wrote. "I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical."

"Please keep my family in your prayers," Wilson added.

She turned to Instagram later that day to share a picture of herself with her father, writing, "My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know."

Wilson did not reveal the nature of her father's medical emergency in either post, but as Fox News reports, she did share some news from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, via Instagram Stories. Sadler has posted several updates on Facebook since July 27, explaining that her father is suffering from Diabetic Ketoacidosis, which has resulted in fungus spreading through his system.

He was placed in the ICU while his medical team treated him with "extremely high" doses of anti-fungal medication, then underwent surgery to remove dead tissue, which "went well."

"Dad has a very long road ahead but he is fighting. He is fighting hard."

Sadler posted again the following day, writing, "If you all know dad, he is not going down without a fight."

She updated later that day after her father underwent another surgery, saying, "The ENT was hopeful with his prognosis. They did remove more dead tissue but it was minimal."

She also requested continued prayers, writing, "God is working miracles on dad."

Lainey Wilson has risen to fame over the last two years, scoring back-to-back No. 1 hits with "Things a Man Oughta Know" and "Never Say Never," her duet with Cole Swindell. Her current single is "Heart Like a Truck." The singer has also landed a role in Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5, in which she will play a musician named Abby.

The Yellowstone news broke on June 10, and days later, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was already filming her role.

"We are in the process of it right now," Wilson said. "It's going great, and I'm surprising myself."

Season 5 of Yellowstone began filming in Montana in mid-May, and it's scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

The new season will consist of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.