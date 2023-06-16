Lainey Wilson's "Heart Like a Truck" became a Top 5 hit due to its ability to connect with just about anyone, including Amazon truck drivers who aren't aware they're being watched.

In April, "Heart Like a Truck" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The song is from Wilson's Bell Bottom Country album.

She told Taste of Country the song is semi-autobiographical, but not necessarily about a breakup.

Video released to TikTok earlier this year finds an Amazon driver approaching a home with a small package and his ear buds in. He's enjoying his day, and — well, just watch for yourself.

We know that saying "watch to the end" usually leads to disappointment, but the final second of this clip is spectacular.

The cue to "Just wait for it" is spot on, because during the final two seconds the driver — now out of view from the home's Ring camera — shouts "Woo!"

A timestamp on the video shows it happened on April 3, 2023. There's green on the trees, so we're guessing he was in the Southern states.

Wilson's current radio single is called "Watermelon Moonshine," but she's also been spotted singing her new duet with Lauren Alaina, "Thicc as Thieves." Next month, look for Wilson to join Dierks Bentley and Elle King as co-hosts of CMA Fest, ABC's three-hour-long recap of last weekend's four-day CMA Fest in Nashville.