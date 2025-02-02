Lainey Wilson Shines During 2025 Grammys&#8217; Quincy Jones Tribute

Lainey Wilson Shines During 2025 Grammys’ Quincy Jones Tribute

Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Lainey Wilson took part in an all-star salute to Quincy Jones' musical legacy during the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 2), underscoring Jones' impact on every musical genre operating today.

Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monae led the tribute, with more contributions from Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock and more.

Smith began the tribute, talking about Jones' enormous contributions to popular music over decades.

Erivo was up next, singing "Fly Me to the Moon" over Hancock's jazzy piano.

Wilson hit the stage after that, bringing an edgier feel to her energetic to "Let the Good Times Roll" before turning it over to Wonder, who gave a harmonica rendition of "Bluesette" over a jazzy backdrop of piano and horns, which drew roars from the crowd.

They then launched a spirited rendition of "We Are the World," led by Wonder and joined by a full-voice choir, before Monae wrapped up the career-spanning tribute with a scorching rendition of "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough."

Quincy Jones was a composer, producer, singer, trumpeter and musical arranger whose work spanned across rock, pop, jazz, R&B and more genres. He died on Nov. 3, 2024, at the age of 91. Over the course of his lifetime, he racked up 28 Grammy Awards, making him the winningest person in Grammys history until Beyoncé overtook his record.

Country stars were among the winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards: Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves were among the artists who won big awards, but the biggest country award of the night went to Beyonce, who won for her Cowboy Carter album.

2025 Grammy Awards Red Carpet — See Country Music's Best Dressed

Many of country music's top singers walked the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 2). This year's Grammys were dedicated to victims of the California wildfires. People are encouraged to donate to organizations like Music Cares to support the relief effort.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

18 Country Stars Who've Never Won a Grammy, Ranked

These 18 country singers have never won a Grammy Award, but it's worse than that. Collectively, they're 0-111!

Morgan Wallen fans may be angry about his lack of Grammy love heading into the 2025 Grammy Awards, but he's in very good company. This list includes two Country Music Hall of Famers and five more destined to get invited one day. Commercial success doesn't equal Grammy success. Remember that.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Lainey Wilson
Categories: Country Music News, Grammys

More From Taste of Country