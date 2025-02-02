Lainey Wilson Shines During 2025 Grammys’ Quincy Jones Tribute

Lainey Wilson took part in an all-star salute to Quincy Jones' musical legacy during the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 2), underscoring Jones' impact on every musical genre operating today.

Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monae led the tribute, with more contributions from Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock and more.

Smith began the tribute, talking about Jones' enormous contributions to popular music over decades.

Erivo was up next, singing "Fly Me to the Moon" over Hancock's jazzy piano.

Wilson hit the stage after that, bringing an edgier feel to her energetic to "Let the Good Times Roll" before turning it over to Wonder, who gave a harmonica rendition of "Bluesette" over a jazzy backdrop of piano and horns, which drew roars from the crowd.

They then launched a spirited rendition of "We Are the World," led by Wonder and joined by a full-voice choir, before Monae wrapped up the career-spanning tribute with a scorching rendition of "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough."

Quincy Jones was a composer, producer, singer, trumpeter and musical arranger whose work spanned across rock, pop, jazz, R&B and more genres. He died on Nov. 3, 2024, at the age of 91. Over the course of his lifetime, he racked up 28 Grammy Awards, making him the winningest person in Grammys history until Beyoncé overtook his record.

Country stars were among the winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards: Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves were among the artists who won big awards, but the biggest country award of the night went to Beyonce, who won for her Cowboy Carter album.

