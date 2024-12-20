Lainey Wilson Just Shared the Cutest Photo on the Road With Devlin Hodges

Lainey Wilson and her boyfriend Devlin Hodges are inseparable these days. Not only do the two live together, but Hodges has been a trusted companion for Wilson when she's on the road.

Most recently, he accompanied her to her performance at the National Finals Rodeo competition in Las Vegas. Wilson shared several photos from their "48 hours in Vegas," including a sweet snap of the two of them sleeping on the plane.

The two are leaning on one another, with Wilson's head nestled on Hodges' shoulder and his head on hers. Both of them have their hats pulled over their eyes as they take a little nap.

Truth be told, the cute little smirk on the "4X4XU" singer's face makes us believe this photo is not completely candid; however, it's still super sweet.

See for yourself in her Instagram post below. It's the last photo in the carousel.

Who Is Lainey Wilson's Boyfriend, Devlin Hodges?

Wilson's flame is Devlin "Duck" Hodges. According to the "Hang Tight Honey" hitmaker, he got his nickname "Duck" from his college football coach at Samford University. He's a former NFL quarterback who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for two years.

Wilson is proud of Duck's new career. He's a real estate agent for Myers Cobb Realtors, and he spends much of his free time in the great outdoors — when he's not with his girlfriend, of course.

The pair were first introduced in 2021 through mutual friends, and it wasn't long before they started dating. Wilson revealed to People in 2023 that their first date was at a dance hall that offered free drinks.

“We went to this old place called Silverados, and it had free beer and wine from 5 to 10PM,” she said at the time. “I was like, ‘This boy likes to ball on a budget, too. This is gonna work out.’ "