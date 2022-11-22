Lainey Wilson took the stage on Yellowstone on Sunday night (Nov. 20) to perform in character during Episode 3 of Season 5, and she treated fans to a brand new song they've never heard before.

Wilson joins Season 5 of Yellowstone as a musician named Abby, who will reportedly become friendly with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) as the season wears on. On Sunday night's episode, Beth, Rip (Cole Hauser), Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) and the Bunkhouse Boys all head out to a nearby bar for Lloyd's birthday, and the evening ends up in disaster after a massive bar fight results in Beth's arrest.

Wilson's character, Abby, is performing a gig at the bar when they arrive, and she appears on stage singing "Smell Like Smoke." The spirited anthem is about a woman who has been through proverbial hell and come out the other side, and it now appears on the tracklisting for Wilson's new album, Bell Bottom Country, which she released in October.

"If I look a little drunk it's 'cause I drank some / If my neck's a little red, it's 'cause I am one / Heaven's where I'm gonna go, the Bible says so on my shelf / But if I smell like smoke, it's only 'cause I've been through hell," she sings in the chorus:

Wilson's star has risen considerably since the release of her new album. She went into the 2022 CMA Awards as the most-nominated artist, with six nods, and by the time the night was over, she'd earned two wins, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Wilson is set to open for reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs on tour in 2023, but before that, she'll embark on her first headlining tour beginning in January. Wilson's Country With a Flare Tour is set to launch on Jan 4 with a concert in Spokane, Wash. The 27-date tour wraps in Columbus, Ohio, on March 31. Highlights of the trek include stops at Irving Plaza in New York City and Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.

