Lainey Wilson has won over the hearts of country fans over the past couple of years, during her ascent to the top of the country music business. Wilson recently brought hope and joy to children that reside at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, when she visited, spoke with and even played some of her songs for the kids.

Wilson lives a very busy lifestyle, always on the road touring or recording music at home, with never much downtime. So, when a country music star of her caliber stops and takes time to visit the children to bring hope, it means that much more.

Wilson turned to her Instagram to express her gratitude for getting the privilege to meet with the children.

In an Instagram post from Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, there is a video of her performing and speaking to the kids. In it, Wilson says, “Moments like today make me remember why I’ve wanted to do this, why I started doing this. It’s about using your gift for good. It makes me remember what life is truly all about."

This isn't the first time that Lainey Wilson has visited the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, and based off her comments and her latest visit, it probably won't be her last.

Wilson is currently on the road with a mix of solo dates, shows with Hardy and Dylan Marlowe and a few select dates opening for Eric Church.

