The Voice Season 21 favorite Lana Scott desperately needed to hear a song that would remind her that tough times don’t last, and life can certainly get better.

So, she wrote one for herself.

“I know the power of music when someone's going through a hard time, including myself,” the powerhouse vocalist tells Taste of Country. "I know how necessary and powerful music is. I mean, I needed this song. Sometimes I try to write songs that I need to hear.”

Certainly, her new single “Permanent” just might be a song that the world needs to hear, especially as we seem to be losing more and more people to the cruelness of suicide. Scott herself has lost two friends in that very way.

“I lost my first friend to suicide in high school my junior year,” the Virginia native remembers. “No one saw it coming. It rattled my entire hometown. It was very hard for me as a high schooler to grapple and try to even grasp the concept of someone taking their life.”

Scott found herself struggling soon afterward, turning to "different coping mechanisms that were really unhealthy." However, thanks to friends, family and a strong faith, Scott got through it, only to be punched in the gut again when a friend in college ended their life in the same tragic way.

“He seemed like one of the happiest people. He and I were good friends and had lots of talks about life," she remembers of her late classmate, pausing. "And again, it was a huge shock to the system.”

These two tragic pieces on the timeline of Scott’s life inspired her to write the touching song “Permanent” alongside fellow lyrical wordsmith Cooper Bascom.

“It's more important to me than anything to try to spread some encouragement and joy through my music,” says Scott, who will be donating a portion of the proceeds from all streaming of “Permanent” to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “I think that as an artist, we have an opportunity. And that's what I'm trying to do with my opportunity, is trying to help spread some hope.”

While the music video for “Permanent” could have certainly felt heavy, Scott said it was important to turn the idea around and make it downright uplifting.

“I know you don't think you're going to see past this, but I'm smiling because I know you will,” she explains of the music video premiering exclusively on Taste of Country. “I know you will get through this. So often, people don't see the other side of what they're going through. Things can feel so dark. But this is that song that I hope tells people to hold on. The clouds will pass. The sun is still shining.”