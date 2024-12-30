‘Landman’ Fans All Said the Same Thing About Our Billy Bob Thornton Interview

Landman fans really appreciated our interview with Billy Bob Thornton. They took time to praise him as an actor and to pay the show compliments.

"Billy Bob is great in Landman,” says Michelle Hilbrands-DeYoung. “The perfect part for him to play. Oh and Ali Larter as his wife/ex-wife, she plays her part to a T."

There was one peculiarity, however. See if you can spot it before we dive deep into reactions below.

Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris on Landman. His character is in charge of securing land and managing employees at a Midland, Texas oil company.

Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland are three of the other lead actors.

New episodes are streaming on Sundays on Paramount+.

Landman fans had no trouble calling out his original style. We got a sense for it with the first comment.

"I swear he looks and acts like he’s playing a movie character in real life and a real normal person in movies,' says Matthew Glover.

"The hell is on his head," asks Rory Cassidey.

This crosscut of comments is particular symbolic:

YouTube/TasteofCountryMusic YouTube/TasteofCountryMusic loading...

Johnny Depp and a peacock were two comparisons made. One person said he looks like someone in a washed up ‘80s rock band, but the very next comment grouped him and John Malkovich as two of the greatest actors ever.

"Billy tapping into his inner Billy Ray Cyrus," says Allen Norris.

Maybe?

Billy Bob Thornton Billy Ray Cyrus YouTube / Getty Images loading...

The comments are mostly good-natured, and absolutely nobody is doubting his talent.

Watch the video to hear most of the interview. Thornton talks about how the role of Tommy Norris was written for him, what working with Taylor Sheridan is like and more.

It's all part of our ongoing coverage of Landman's first season. Look for a Season 1 recap episode ahead of the finale on Jan. 12.

