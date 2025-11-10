‘Landman': Billy Bob Thornton Reveals Advice Johnny Cash Gave Him

Landman star Billy Bob Thornton lists Johnny Cash among his famous mentors. In fact, the country star once offered advice that the actor has used to guide his career.

Season 2 of Landman premieres on Nov. 16.

Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a landman for M-Tek Oil.

The actor spoke to Lee Cowan for CBS Sunday Morning.

The 70-year-old and Cash were good friends and even recorded a duet together that was never released. He's spoken on the topic a few times over the years, making it clear that he never felt anything less than starstruck around the Man In Black.

Talking to Cowan, Thornton began listing his mentors. Billy Wilder is first, and then legends such as Robert Duvall and Sam Elliott. Each told him to listen to advice and take suggestions, but never betray your gut.

Cash said the same thing.

"He said, 'Yeah listen to them all day long and just nod your head. But if it doesn’t feel honest to you don’t do it,'" Thornton says.

The extended interview finds Thornton talking about his career in film, television and music. He spends several minutes talking about how kind the full cast of Landman is to each other, particularly calling out Ali Larter as a bright light on set.

The Paramount+ show is about to begin its second season, following a heralded first season that co-starred Jon Hamm, Demi Moore and, for one episode, Andy Garcia.

Related: Everything You Forgot About Landman Season 1

Garcia and Moore return for Season 2 as well. Elliott is going to join the show as Tommy's father as well.

Each week, the Dutton Rules Podcast team will break down episodes and news from the Yellowstone universe during a live podcast. Join Billy Dukes and Adison Haager weekly on Tuesdays at 12PM CT.

11 'Landman' Facts You Definitely Didn't Know This list of Landman facts goes much deeper than what inspired the show, who stars in it and how big the audience is. Here you'll learn the truth about the most memorable scenes and lines of dialogue, including that line from Ainsley Norris. You know which one we mean.

Season 2 of Landman begins Nov. 16 on Paramount+. Here's the best Landman trivia we could find as the Dutton Rules podcast team prepares for another great year. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes