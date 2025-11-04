Be honest. Do you remember how Season 1 of Landman ended? Someone died. Someone hatched a brilliant (if risky) business play and somebody narrowly escaped death after being tortured by the cartel.

OK sure, you probably recall the vivid scenes involving Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and Jiminez. You likely remember Gallino (Andy Garcia) showing up at the last possible second to save him too, but the reason he played hero could be lost with memories like who lost last year's Super Bowl and who won any of the 2024 CMA Awards.

Don't worry, the Dutton Rules podcast team has got you. For the first time ever, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes will be live to talk Landman and you can be an active participant in the conversation.

Season 2 of Landman premieres Nov. 16 on Paramount+.

This year, Sam Elliott joins the cast, playing Tommy Norris' father.

The Dutton Rules podcast started in 2021 to breakdown shows in the Taylor Sheridan Universe.

This week's live episode of the Dutton Rules podcast will begin at 12PM CT on Nov. 4.

The focus of this episode of the Dutton Rules pod will be Season 1. It's important to remember how it ended and who some of the principle characters are before diving into a new season.

The death of Tommy's boss Monty Miller is sure to hang over Season 2. Ainsley Norris' college plans promise to add new drama as well.

Cooper became an independent oil man in the final episodes of S1 but it's very unclear how successful he'll be and how it will affect his relationship with Ariana.

Finally, we're begging for more dinner scenes with Angela so this pod ep. will revisit the inaugural dinnertime moment. Bolognese was on the menu.

The Dutton Rules podcast is the most popular unofficial Yellowstone universe podcast. Since 2021, Billy and Adison have regularly broken down episodes, interviewed cast and dove deep into the details of shows like Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923. You can also find episodes weekly on audio podcast apps, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

