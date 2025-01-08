‘Landman': I Totally Missed This HUGE Season Finale Spoiler

Landman fans may have missed a major plot shift during Sunday's (Jan. 5) penultimate episode of Season 1.

Don't feel bad. I missed it too, because I was looking elsewhere, and because a translator was needed to decode what was happening. That's not an exaggeration — if you don't speak Spanish that you were likely out in the cold on this one.

Landman Season 1 wraps on Sunday (Jan. 12) on Paramount+.

During Ep. 9, "Wolf Camp," Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) and Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) get big promotions.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also makes a memorable cameo.

This is your spoiler alert warning. If you're not caught up on Landman, consider watching this Billy Bob Thornton interview video instead.

Related: Who Is Ali Larter? Landman Star's Fans Still Remember Infamous Whip Cream Scene

Unlike most season finales, there's not an expectation that this next episode of Landman — titled "The Crumbs of Hope" — will answer a bunch of questions. Honestly, I'm expecting a big cliffhanger, meaning fans will be left with questions that need to be answered during (the still unconfirmed) Season 2.

What will happen to Cooper and Ariana? Can Tommy, Rebecca and Nathan work together? Will Tommy and Angela's marriage work? Will Ainsley's impulsive ways ever get her in real trouble?

Perhaps the only thing we'll find out for sure is if Jon Hamm's Monty Miller died to end Ep. 9. If you recall, he looked to be having another heart attack, and some time later Tommy got a call from Monty's wife that elicited a small level of sympathy and condolences.

Landman Season Finale: Is This a Spoiler?

More pressing is what Tommy's phone call with Jimenez, the drug cartel leader, will lead to. There's been a lot of friction between the two parties since Ep. 1, and Tommy urges his counterpart to get back to a system of staying out of one another's way. Any promise of peace is undermined by threats and a thinly-veiled inference.

"It seems your jefe might not be a jefe much longer," Jimenez (played by Alex Meraz) says. "Jefe" is Spanish for boss, and this is all a big problem because news of Monty's hospitalization was not public knowledge.

"I have an army too and eyes everywhere," he continues. "Call me when you come home Tommy, or maybe I just come find you."

I didn't fully understand that he'd said "jefe," or even what that word meant until I went back and watched a second time. Quickly, questions about how he knew of Monty's heart troubles turned to, "is he responsible?"

A murder plot would be a sinister twist for a show that has not yet traded in those kinds of things. Deep down I think it's more likely that something bad happens to Michelle Randolph's Ainsley, but whatever it is won't be resolved by the end of the episode.

We may have to wait until next fall.

'Landman': Who Is Jacob Lofland, AKA Cooper Norris? [Pictures] Jacob Lofland plays Cooper Norris on Landman, now streaming on Paramount+. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes