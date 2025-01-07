Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Was on ‘Landman’ + Everyone Had the Same Exact Reaction

Fans of Landman were surprised to see Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on their televisions on Sunday (Jan. 5).

They were even more surprised by his performance during Ep. 9, "Wolf Camp." The 82-year-old delivered a stunning monologue to Jon Hamm's Monty Miller as he lie awake in his hospital bed (death bed?).

Landman's Season 1 finale airs on Jan. 12 on Paramount+.

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore and Ali Larter are three of the show's biggest stars.

The show is set in modern day west Texas during an oil boom. The characters all work for an oil company called M-Tek.

The message Jones wanted to deliver Miller was to value family above anything else. He starts with a story about how paying attention to his kids led to him buying the Cowboys.

Here's a clip, but the full speech is over two minutes long and tear-jerking.

Viewers were stunned.

"Jerry Jones cameo on Landman is the last thing I ever thought I'd want to see," said one person on X. "But turns out, Jerry delivered an all-time speech, and I rewatched it twice."

"I’m not sure how many cameos Jerry Jones has made in his life, but he just nailed his part in Landman," adds Wild Hands Robinson. "It was like a real conversation with an old timer giving good advice."

If a meme summarized the response, it's this one:

Even football fans who hate the Cowboys praised the owner ... sort of:

"Jerry Jones is a better actor in Landman than he is a GM for the Cowboys," says @RobCatTheodore.

Here's one final reaction that includes the full speech from Jones. Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris is just as impressed, if not changed by the real-life oilman's story.

