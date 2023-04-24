Lauren Alaina is remembering beloved Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman, who died on Saturday (April 22) at the age of 78.

Alaina met Goodman while competing as part of DWTS' 28th season along with her partner, professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. Together, the pair ultimately came in fourth place that season.

On Monday (April 24), after news broke of Goodman's death, Alaina shared a series of photos of herself and the British dancing legend during her time on the show. In one image, Goodman leads Alaina around a dance floor; in the second shot, he coaches her and Savchenko as they work on their routine.

"I am honored to have met this wonderful and talented man!" Alaina writes in her remembrance.

"He was a pure joy to be around and learn from. Sending love to his loved ones and all of the [Dancing With the Stars] family. He will be missed, but his memory and influence will live on forever. Rest in peace, Len."

Goodman served as a judge on Dancing With the Stars for 15 years before he announced his retirement from the show in November 2022. He also spent many years as head judge on the show's original, British incarnation, Strictly Come Dancing, which launched in 2004.

The dancing legend's death was announced via his manager Jackie Gill, who announced on Monday that Goodman died "peacefully" in hospice care in the English town of Turnbridge Wells, Kent. He was 78 years old and had been diagnosed with bone cancer.