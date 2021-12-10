Lauren Alaina ‘Creeped’ on by Popular Morning Radio DJ

Lauren Alaina had no idea her every move was being documented as she ate lunch in a Nashville-area restaurant recently. The man in the corner snapping pictures was someone the singer was familiar with.

The Bobby Bones Show personality Lunchbox (real name: Dan Chappell) shared pictures and an account of the "Getting Over You" singer's actions in since-deleted tweets. The pictures were taken from behind Alaina.

"I creeped from the corner," he wrote, tagging both her and Chipotle, where she was dining.

"I feel like saying hi would have been a lot less weird than booty pics. Lol," Alaina tweeted back.

Alaina's followers on Twitter were not as soft with their response.

"So disrespectful and creepy," @coypaulbailey writes. "Girl ... don't feel obligated to "lol" — Creepy is creepy," @MissDS17 says.

The original tweet was sent just before 8AM CT on Wednesday morning (Dec. 8), with Alaina responding just a couple of hours later.

"She was eating by herself, took a call, and then a friend showed up. Highlight was when she spilled her drink," Lunchbox wrote, going on to explain how Alaina was very kind to the employee who mopped it up.

On Thursday and Friday, the Bobby Bones Show has been focused on their annual St. Jude Children's Hospital Radiothon. Bones, Lunchbox or the show have not referred to the incident any further via social media or on the show's website. Alaina hasn't commented on the controversy again either, but others have, including singer and Apple Music host Kelleigh Bannen.

"Getting Over You" is Alaina's current Top 40 single, a duet with Jon Pardi. In September, she released her third studio album, Sitting Pretty On Top of the World. Earlier this week she announced her headlining Top of the World Tour, beginning in February of 2022.

