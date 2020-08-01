Lauren Alaina was appearing on Season 16 of Trisha Yearwood’s Food Network cooking show Trisha's Southern Kitchen when she got the idea of asking her friend and mentor to sing with her on a new cut of her current single “Getting Good.”

So, she asked her, and Yearwood said yes.

“She sang ‘Getting Good’ to me when we were in the kitchen and afterwards, I was like, ‘Thank you for singing my song, it was really cool,’” recalls Alaina during an interview with Bobby Bones on Friday (July 31). “She said, ‘I’ll sing with you anytime’ and ‘if you ever want me to sing a song with you, let me know.”

Alaina says she waited exactly two weeks before she took Yearwood up on her gracious offer.

“I called her and I was like, ‘Hey, do you remember when you said you would sing with me sometime,’ and, "Do you think you could do ‘Getting’ Good?’ Alaina states. “I called her on a Friday, I think, and she called me back and said she would do it.”

The new version of "Getting’ Good" will be featured on Alaina’s new EP Getting Over Him, set for release on Sept. 4.

“Music is my lifeline,” Alaina says in a press release about the new EP. “Music literally pulls me out of everything I ever go through [career, heartbreak, family, self-worth, love] and I feel really empowered with this music. I feel like this music shows my personal growth and my emotional growth. This EP of songs is all about loving myself through other people not loving me and not staying with me. It’s about me being able to get back to that same confident girl I wrote about on Road Less Traveled and to hold on to that confidence. I get to celebrate that with this music and I am so excited. I can’t wait for the fans to hear it."