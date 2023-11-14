One of the many high-profile actors attached to Lawmen: Bass Reeves didn't even survive his first day of work. Part 3 illustrated the dangers of being a U.S. Marshal, as well as how the show's creative team can be counted on to save ... well, nobody.

The third episode of the new Paramount+ series started to stream on Sunday (Nov. 12). It begins with Reeves (David Oyelowo) going on his first manhunt and it introduces three new characters.

During this week's episode of the Dutton Rules podcast, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes discuss the trauma and drama, as well as what's new on Yellowstone. Season 2, Episode 4 aired on CBS over the weekend, and it felt like a vice was tightening.

There were no human casualties on the Yellowstone Ranch, but the death of dozens of Dutton brand cattle is surely going to lead to fatalities. The Beck Brothers' intentions couldn't be less clear — Malcolm and Teal Beck continue to threaten like hornets — and Jamie and Beth continue to fight like wild dogs.

A single new Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode started to stream this week, and in some respects, it was a maintenance episode. The major plot points didn't shift, but viewers got a more complete look at the world Reeves lived in and how dangerous his job could be.

After successfully apprehending an outlaw named Billy Crow, Reeves and his posse-man Garrett Montgomery (Garrett Hedlund from Tulsa King and Friday Night Lights) set to return home to Arkansas. The Underwood gang — led by Huff Underwood — track them down, and the fist man down is Garrett. Bass is able to kill the gang, and he and Crow return to town. It was a short stay for Hedlund's character however, which is a shame because he brought some needed charisma to the show.

This week, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes break down the full episode and dive into what the end of the Screen Actors Guild strike means for the Yellowstone universe. Listen to Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone + 1923 Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you podcast. It's also now available on YouTube.

