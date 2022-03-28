LeAnn Rimes is headlining the just-announced CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends special, a career retrospective event that will find Rimes sharing the stage with some of the most promising female acts of country music's new generation.

During the 90-minute concert special, Rimes will share the stage with Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Mickey Guyton and Brandy Clark as she revisits some of her biggest hits and previews new material. Ahead of the show, fans can check out a sneak peek of Rimes' performance of her No. 1 hit from 1996, "One Way Ticket (Because I Can)," re-envisioned as a collaboration with Pearce and McBryde.

"One Way Ticket" comes off of Rimes' breakout Blue album, which the singer released at just 13 years old. That project gets a special spotlight during the CMT Crossroads performance, but the singer will chart her career from its beginnings through today, also sharing some of the songs off her forthcoming 19th studio album, god's work. Rimes announced that project in March, also detailing plans for her 14-date The Story...So Far Tour.

"It was such a magical and surreal experience, celebrating the past 25 years of my music as a full installment of CMT Crossroads," Rimes reflects. "And to share the stage with women who are each so unique and truly standing in their own magnificence, to get to hear firsthand how I have, in some special way, influenced their artistry ... it was humbling and special."

CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends will air on April 14 at 8PM ET. It's part of the inaugural CMT Music Awards week, centered around the CMT Music Awards on April 11, and culminating with an extended cut of the awards show featuring 30 minutes of bonus content and performances on April 15.

For Rimes, the career-spanning special is just the latest installment in a long history with CMT. She's a three-time CMT Music Awards nominee, won her first trophy at the show in 2008, and since appeared on a CMT Giants feature in tribute to Reba McEntire. She's also appeared on CMT Crossroads in the past, duetting with soul singer Joss Stone.

"This is such an expansive year for me, from my new album release later this year to my upcoming tour, and I could not think of a better way to kick it all off than to celebrate the past, present and future with this memorable show," Rimes concludes.