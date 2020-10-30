LeAnn Rimes has never been as vulnerable as she is in two newly-shared pictures. The singer and actor is naked with little makeup and no filter to show what psoriasis is, and what it looks like.

Thursday (Oct. 29) was World Psoriasis Day, and to recognize the skin disorder Rimes posed nude in two pictures shared to Instagram and wrote a lengthy essay in Glamour explaining her long struggle with psoriasis and why it returned after 16 years.

"Will these photos change the way I live?"she writes. "Will I wear shorts out to the grocery store? I honestly don't know. But what I do know is that it’s amazing how small we can keep ourselves. When you finally allow yourself to step outside of what you've been caging in, the whole world opens up. There's freedom in even just putting one foot outside the door."

In the essay and on social media, Rimes describes how releasing these pictures brought her tremendous relief. "My whole body—my mind, my spirit—needed this desperately," she says alongside photos that show her naked, but shielded. One is her on her knees, taken from the side with an arm covering her chest. The other shows her naked back. Both pictures can be seen below.

"This is finally my time to be unabashedly honest about what psoriasis is and what it looks like," she says. Rimes has a chant album and podcast coming.

Her psoriasis plagued her most of her life until she found treatment in her 20s that spaced the outbreaks to a point that, until 2020, she hadn't had one in 16 years. The stress caused by everything this year has brought caused an outbreak, the 38-year-old says.

"Before this shoot, my husband would look at me like, 'I don’t even see that,' which I obviously didn’t understand," she writes in Glamour. "I'd think, How can’t you see it?! It's all over me! I think I see what he sees now."

Per WebMD, psoriasis is a skin disorder that "causes skin cells to multiply up to 10 times faster than normal. This makes the skin build up into bumpy red patches covered with white scales. They can grow anywhere, but most appear on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back." It is not contagious.