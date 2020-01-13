Lee Greenwood is hitting the road in the new yaar to perform his greatest hits.

The aptly titled The Hits Tour 2020 presented by ABC Supply Co. will have the "God Bless The USA" singer traveling across North America, delivering the songs his fans know and love best.

“I have been fortunate in my career to have had many hit records that people still recognize,” Greenwood said in a press release. “I am excited to get out on the road and bring these songs back to the stage for fans to hear.”

Aside from being a Grammy winner, CMA Award winner and ACM winner, Greenwood has 7 No. 1 singles under his belt along with 20 Top 10 singles and 38 hit singles to his name.

Along with his most famous patriotic anthem, "God Bless the U.S.A.," Greenwood has focused on his work and entertainment for the United States troops and is a Presidential appointee to the National Endowment for the Arts. Greenwood has shared numerous USO Tour memories on his social media accounts, where he focuses on promoting patriotism and the women and men in the armed forces.

Greenwood has performed for countless U.S. presidents including Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

Lee Greenwood The Hits Tour 2020:

Feb 21 – Lakewood, Wash.

March 17 – Weirsdale, Fla.

March 28 – Punta Gorda, Fla.

April 29 – Washington, D.C. (Private Show)

May 8 – Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

June 4 – Lebanon, Ore.

June 20 – Brigham City, Utah

July 2 – Worley, Idaho

July 3 – Anderson, Calif.

July 12 – Rhinelander, Wis.

July 22 – Cape May, NJ

August 1 – Fairbanks, AK

August 5 – New Platz, NY

August 7 – National, Iowa

September 25-26 – Niagara Falls, NY

October 12 – Perry, Ga.