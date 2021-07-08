Levi Riggs' new song, "Home Girl," centers around a play on words, but it's actually a sweet country love song that speaks to his core principles.

"'Home Girl' ... When you see the title, you think of the slang term for girlfriend, or girl from your hometown. But when you hear the song, the meaning of 'Home Girl' is much deeper," Riggs tells Taste of Country of the new song, which premieres exclusively on Thursday (July 8). "She is a place; my destination. She is where my heart is; my home. She is the woman I built my life around."

That's certainly clear in the lyrics to "Home Girl," which state, "You're my home, girl / You're where I wanna go, girl / Sometimes you just know, girl / When you've got a good thing going on / You don't wanna be gone long, girl / Wanna get you in my arms, girl / Yeah I swear, I could be anywhere in the whole world / But you're my home, girl."

Hear the song in the exclusive premiere below:

Riggs is the real deal when it comes to country living. The husband, father and full-time farmer has been building his country career somewhat below the radar for years, working up to a touring schedule that can see him playing as many as 100 shows a year. Riggs has opened for major-name artists including Jason Aldean, the Band Perry, Bret Michaels, Jake Owen, Easton Corbin, Thomas Rhett, Cassadee Pope, Trace Adkins and LoCash, among others, and he's already performed a total of more than a thousand live shows.

Riggs released his debut EP, She's Everything, in 2018. His forced downtime during the pandemic allowed him to step back and make his new music the most personal he's yet released.

He has been gratified by the reception his fans have already given "Home Girl."

"The chorus of the song comes in strong and my fans are already reacting to it at my live shows," Riggs says. "It is a well-crafted song written by Elizabeth Elkins, Megan Conner, Michael August, and Vanessa Olivarez. Maks Gabriel produced an awesome soundscape for the track."

The singer-songwriter has been working with some of the top songwriting talent in Nashville on new music that he intends to release in 2021. For more information about Levi Riggs, please visit his official website, or follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.