Liddy Clark is gearing up to release a new song, and she's letting Taste of Country readers hear it first in an exclusive premiere.

The singer-songwriter, actor and model's bio says her "songwriter roots intertwine with a breezy west coast chill vibe grounded by earthy tones," and she draws on her real life in Los Angeles for "If There Was No Traffic in L.A.," which she's releasing in advance of her upcoming first full-length project.

The song uses the traffic in Los Angeles as an analogy for the complex inner workings of a romantic relationship.

"I wrote this song while living pretty much on top of the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, and let me tell you, there is constantly traffic going through there, even at 2 in the morning," Clark tells us. "Eventually, I got used to the noise. However, it also gave me an idea for a fun title for a song."

Though it draws on her L.A. experience, "If There Was No Traffic in L.A." is also embellished in the re-telling, Clark adds.

"The story in this song is only semi-autobiographical and takes a lot from movies I've seen, and stories I've heard. It's definitely one of my favorite song vibes off of this album project I'm putting out and I can't wait to hear what everyone thinks of it!”

The Plano, Texas, native moved to Parkland, Fla., with her family just before she entered the first grade, and that move proved pivotal in more ways than one. It provided her early exposure to the theater, which has played a large role in her development as an entertainer. Her experiences living in Parkland also inspired the 22-year-old to write "Shot Down (Stand Up)," which she premiered via Taste of Country in 2018. Clark wrote the song in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that took place in Parkland in 2018.

For more information about Liddy Clark, visit her official website, or keep up with her via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Country Music's 30 Most Powerful Women Ever: