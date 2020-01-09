Elvis Presley would have turned 85 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 8), and a huge celebration took place at his former home, Graceland, in Memphis. According to a new report, his granddaughters were barred from attending the special celebration.

The Blast reports that daughter Lisa Marie Presley's 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, were being blocked from attending the festivities by her estranged husband, musician Michael Lockwood. Lockwood and Presley's custody agreement states that the couple's children are not allowed to travel outside of California without the consent of both parents or approval from the court, according to the story, and Lockwood reportedly did not give his consent to the trip.

According to the Blast, Presley's legal team appeared in Los Angeles County Court on Tuesday (Jan. 7) to file emergency documents asking a judge to overrule Lockwood's decision and allow the trip.

The judge denied Presley's ex-parte request, ruling that it was not an emergency situation.

Presley married Lockwood in 2006, and the couple welcomed their daughters in October of 2008. She filed for divorce in 2016, and they have been locked in a heated custody battle ever since. They have a court date set for July 20, when they will hash out visitation right, child support and other issues.

Lockwood is Presley's fourth husband. She also has two grown children with her first husband, Danny Keough, to whom she was married from 1988 until 1994. Presley was also married to Michael Jackson from 1994-1996, and Nicholas Cage from 2002-2004.