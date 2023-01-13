Lisa Marie Presley With Elvis: Rarely Seen Pictures of Father + Daughter

Elvis Presley sure loved his baby girl. These rarely seen pictures find the late rock 'n' roller gushing over Lisa Marie Presley, his daughter with wife Priscilla Presley. He's beaming in every single one and she's giving it right back.

Find 10 photos of father and daughter below. Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12, 2023 at age 54 after going into cardiac arrest earlier in the morning. It's not clear what caused her death, but comparisons to Elvis Presley's premature death are inevitable.

He died in 1977 at age 42 after suffering a heart attack. Later, the public learned that his addiction to prescription barbiturates had weakened his heart. Lisa Marie also fell victim to addiction, admitting in 2019 that she got hooked on prescribed opioids and painkillers after giving birth to twin girls in 2008.

Sadly, both singers leave behind young families. Lisa Marie was Elvis Presley's only child, but she gave birth to four children, including son Benjamin Keough who died by suicide in 2020.

Actor Riley Keough, 33, and daughters Finley and Harper (both 14 years old) round out her family. She is also survived by mother Priscilla.

Rarely Seen Pictures of Elvis With Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley was nine years old when her father Elvis Presley died in 1977. This gallery of rarely seen family pictures shows how fond the rock n' roll legend was of his little girl.

On Jan. 12, 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley died after going into cardiac arrest. Like her father, she leaves behind a young family.