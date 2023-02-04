Lisa Marie Presley's former mansion in Florida is currently for sale, and it's every bit as spectacular as you'd expect for rock music royalty.

Presley's former 9-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom, 7,815-square-foor Florida estate sits directly on the ocean in Clearwater, Fla., and it's listed for just a shade under $5.995 million dollars. According to online property sites, that breaks down to $767 per square foot and a monthly payment of $38,560.

The palatial home opens into a grand foyer that leads to a sweeping staircase, while the back of the home has French doors that open onto staggering 180-degree views of the ocean. The massive three-story home has uncluttered, modern lines, oversized windows that allow plenty of natural light, a fully modernized kitchen, a large recreational space and more. The large master bedroom has an attached bathroom with a deep soaking tub, a double shower and double vanities, and all of the bathrooms are outfitted luxuriously.

The house also features a private courtyard area with a water feature and a stone fireplace, and back of the property leads to a 60-foot dock that includes electric, water, a jet ski lift and entertainment areas suitable for outdoor dining and social gatherings.

According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Presley owned the house in Florida in part because it was near the Clearwater headquarters of the Church of Scientology. She sold the house to fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley nearly 23 years ago, and later left the organization altogether. Alley's estate is now selling the estate after her death in December of 2022. Presley died in January of 2023.

Station Square Realty holds the official listing on Presley's former Clearwater mansion, which is currently pending sale. Scroll through the photos below to see inside the luxurious estate, and keep scrolling to see inside her spectacular mansion in California, as well as Priscilla Presley's luxury condo.

PICTURES: Look Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Oceanfront Florida Mansion Lisa Marie Presley's former mansion in Florida is for sale, and pictures show a stunning oceanfront property fit for rock royalty.

PICTURES: See Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Spectacular California Mansion Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting home for rock music royalty.