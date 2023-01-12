For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut.

It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance. If so, she'd match the number of appearances by her father, Elvis Presley. Per Taste of Country sister station WBKR, he performed there on Oct. 12, 1954, 14 years before his daughter was born.

Both singers would die tragically young: The rock legend at age 42 in 1977, and his daughter at age 54 on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

A song called "Storm of Nails" from Lisa Marie Presley's Storm & Grace album was among those she performed during her set. Nashville's WTVF-TV reported that she was visibly nervous before the show and understood how meaningful it was to play the stage. Afterward, she answered all questions.

That November, Presley would attend the 2012 CMA Awards in Nashville, and the following June, she attended the CMT Awards. She also performed on American Idol during her album's press run.

Presley didn't have a country single chart on radio airplay charts, but the Storm & Grace album was in part a country album. It would prove to be her final album.

Her death on Thursday followed a severe cardiac event at her home in California. Paramedics were called to her house and administered CPR before she was rushed to the hospital. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, announced her death to the public in the evening.