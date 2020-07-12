Lisa Marie Presley’s Son, Benjamin Keough, Dies at 27

Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 27 on Sunday (July 12) in Calabasas, Calif., as confirmed by various outlets.

The official cause of death has not been released; however, TMZ has reported that Keough perished from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to People, Presley—who shared her son with ex-husband Danny Keough—is severely rocked by the loss. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," her representative relates. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin was Presley's only son; he also represented his legendary grandfather's sole grandson. His older sister is Riley Keough, 31, and his half-sisters are 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, whose father is Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Presley had a special bond with her son and saw a striking resemblance in him to her late father, as she told CMT in 2012 upon the release of her posthumous duet with Elvis, “I Love You Because,“ featuring a video packed with family footage. “Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him,“ she said.

Benjamin's grandmother is Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie Presley was married to Danny Keough from 1988 until 1994. She was also married to Michael Jackson from 1994-1996, and Nicholas Cage from 2002-2004. Her 2012 song “Storm & Grace“ is thought to be inspired by Benjamin, whose middle name was Storm.