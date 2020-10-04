Elvis Presley's only grandson, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 on July 12, has found his resting place at last. He has been laid to rest at his family's landmark estate, Graceland, in Memphis, Tenn. where he reposes alongside his famous grandfather and other late family members.

Graceland's official Facebook page shared the following post on Oct. 1: “Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.”

A fan account for Benjamin's older sister, Riley Keough, showed photos of the 27-year-old's grave. His burial marks the first at Graceland in 40 years, since his grandmother died in 1980.

Keough was the only son of Elvis' only child Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Danny Keough; his half-sisters are 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, whose father is Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Benjamin's grandmother is Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie Presley was married to Danny Keough from 1988 until 1994. She was also married to Michael Jackson from 1994-1996, and Nicholas Cage from 2002-2004. Her 2012 song “Storm & Grace“ is thought to be inspired by Benjamin, whose middle name was Storm.