A young Dolly Parton superfan got a once-in-a-lifetime experience watching her procession through Dollywood last Friday (March 14), and his reaction is going viral on social media.

The eight-year-old boy screams, cheers and clutches his face as Parton rolls past. All the fans watching were excited to see her, but this young fan's reaction stood out.

It's easy to understand why he was so starstruck, though: Not only was he seeing the country legend in person for the very first time, but she saw him back. Parton pointed him out in the crowd, waved and smiled in delight at his enthusiasm.

"Who was it?" says someone behind the camera, presumably his parent, as they train the camera on the young boy's face after Parton's carriage passes by.

"Dolly!" he screeches back, clutching his face in his hands.

In the comments section of the video, TikTok users quickly chimed in in solidarity with the boy's reaction.

"Honestly everybody else under-reacting," someone wrote.

"If Dolly Parton acknowledged my existence you best believe I'd be screaming, too," someone else added.

"Why would I have the same reaction at 22 years old," a third said.

Parton's stop at Dollywood, to celebrate the park's 2025 season opening, marked her first appearance since her husband Carl Dean died on March 3. At that event, she said that participating in events like this one are a welcome way to fill up the "hole in her heart" after the loss.

She also said that she was "doing better than I thought I would," considering that she and Dean had been together for six decades by the time he died.

"I've been with him 60 years. So I'm going to have to re-learn some of the things that we've done. But I'll keep him always close," Parton explained.

