Little Debbie Releasing New Snack That Will Tickle Your Nostalgic Fancy

Little Debbie is back at it again and making its fans swoon over a new release. This time, it's Old Fashioned Donuts.

The Little Debbie gods spoke and have bequeathed upon us the Big Pack Old Fashioned Donuts that are a nod to old-school America, with the rugged-edged, traditional cake batter.

There is just something that hits different with rugged-edged donuts and cakes. For someone that likes a little crunch on the ends of their fluff, this is the real deal.

To further narrow that down, a cake batter, according to All Recipes, is more of a doughy texture, where a donut is more yeast-based.

So when your teeth sink into this new Little Debbie delectable, it will feel much denser and filling than a light and airy donut you would find at, say, Krispy Kreme.

The official press release from Little Debbie is enough to make us want to eat our computer screen:

Enjoy the timeless taste of our Big Pack Old Fashioned Donuts. These classic donuts are made in the traditional cake style, which offers to the classic donut taste you know and love. The moist texture of the donut pairs perfectly with a satisfyingly crispy edge. Each donut is coated in a sweet glaze that adds the perfect touch of sweetness, creating a melt-in-your-mouth experience. Perfect alongside your morning coffee or as a nostalgic treat any time of day, these Old Fashioned Donuts deliver comfort and flavor in every bite. Whether you're snacking on one or sharing a few, they’re sure to become a favorite.

Little Debbie is a brand that certainly knows how to pull on our nostalgic heart strings while continuing to innovate and bring new things to the table.

Whether it's the creation of their new ice cream flavors back in March, or the release of their classic Nutty Buddy bars in cake fashion, in April, Little Debbie is keeping its brand going and ushering in a new generation, while keeping the older ones just as happy.

The new Little Debbie Old Fashioned Donuts will be rolling out to store shelves later in June of 2025.

