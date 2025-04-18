Nostalgia Unlocked: Little Debbie Releases New Snack That Combines Two Fan-Favorites
When Little Debbie speaks, we all listen: She just dropped a show-stopping new snack that combines two favorite treats into one.
According to All Recipes, Little Debbie has confirmed the release of the Nutty Buddy Cakes.
These are a hybrid of the extremely popular Nutty Buddy bars and a snack that seemingly disappeared from shelves a while ago, Little Debbie Cloud Cakes.
The Could Cakes were never officially discontinued, they just weren't being stocked on shelves for many years.
Little Debbie has a spokesperson, not named Debbie, but Erica, and she made a statement on the company's behalf:
"Shoppers are looking for new ways to enjoy their go-to flavor combinations. Big Pack Nutty Buddy Cakes deliver just that—a soft, cake-style snack with all the peanut butter and chocolate flavor fans expect from the Nutty Buddy name."
If your memory is cloudy and you don't remember Little Debbie Could Cakes, they were basically the snack queen's answer to the Twinkie, and fans loved them.
These new Nutty Buddy Cakes are the best of both worlds.
We must admit, just looking at the picture of the box makes our mouths water. It's a bold reminder of our youth — opening up that brown paper lunch bag and finding a Nutty Buddy was a major score as a kid.
Now to be able to bite into one that has that smooth peanut butter/chocolate mix, surrounded by fluffy cake and coated in even more chocolate seems almost sinful.
That, plus the fact that we are adults now and we can eat whatever we want, is sure to have people rushing to stores to grab a box, or 3, for themselves and/or their families.
