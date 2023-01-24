Want to get to know the real-life wildlands behind the hit TV show, Yellowstone? This sprawling Montana landscape is the perfect summer getaway destination to do just that.

Located in Big Sky, Mont. between Big Sky Resort and Yellowstone Park, Lone Mountain Ranch offers summer Yellowstone tours between May and early October each year. Led by certified Yellowstone guides, the tours explore Yellowstone National Park, providing visitors with a comprehensive guide to the area's history, geology and backcountry wildlife.

Tour-goers can explore famous geysers like Old Faithful, plus go on photography trips or just an expedition to take in the same epic landscapes and skylines as the ones seen in Yellowstone.

In addition to their Yellowstone Tours, Lone Mountain Ranch's summer activities include fly fishing, canoeing, whitewater rafting and more. A rodeo and live concert of Western music comes to the ranch every Tuesday, and guests can dine in the Horn & Cantle, a rustic, log cabin restaurant located on the grounds.

Tours of the jaw-dropping scenery include hills, horses, rivers, waterfalls and lush greenery. Scroll through the photos below to get inspired for a Western-themed summer getaway of your own.