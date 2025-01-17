Longhorn Steakhouse Making Changes to Refocus Brand

If you've never heard of Longhorn Steakhouse, don't expect to start seeing billboards. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the restaurant chain is refocusing its marketing strategy and taking away ad dollars.

So, you won't be seeing Longhorn Steakhouse commercials or sponsorships, as they have eliminated the majority of that budget.

The good news for people that already frequent the restaurant is that the money saved from marketing campaigns is going into making portions larger and putting more food on your plate, to make sure you leave with a full belly and then some.

Darden — the parent company of Longhorn Steakhouse — and their CEO, Rick Cardenas, explain that due to their advertising campaign success in past years, pre-dating COVID, they can reap the benefits and pass them along to their loyal customers.

"Over time, we didn’t have to talk about quality because everybody knew. Over time, we weaned off the communication and put more on the plate per dollar than everybody in the space," Cardenas says.

"We also invested in the team and have record low turnover and a great experience. When consumers find value, it’s not always what you pay, it’s what you get for what you pay, and we think we’ve hit the sweet spot."

The age-old adage about having a great product that speaks for itself seems to be paying off.

