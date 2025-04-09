All Lowe’s Locations to Close for 24 Hours, and Home Depot Is Taking Advantage

Every single Lowe's location in America will close for 24 hours on Easter Sunday (April 20), but Home Depot will remain open so they can swoop up all of the home improvement business.

Newsweek reports that Lowe's — the nation's largest home improvement chain — has decided to cease operations on April 20 across all of their properties nationwide. That's 1,751 hardware stores.

Marvin Ellison, Lowe's Chairman and CEO, explains:

"I'm extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service. In recognition of our teams' continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones."

What Hardware Stores Are Open on Easter Sunday?

You can head to The Home Depot, as they will remain open on April 20, 2025, which is Easter Sunday.

You could try to find what you need at your local Walmart, too, as they'll also be open on Easter.

If you are wondering about other major retailers — not just home improvement stores — Parade has put together a list of 27 retail chains that will be closed on Easter this year to give employees more time with their families on a holiday. They include Target, Costco and Sam's Club, among many others.

If you need a haircut on Easter Sunday, you are S-O-L, because every single Supercuts in America will be closed on this day. So will T.J.Maxx, Staples and Macy's.

