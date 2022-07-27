Luke Bryan is known for his energetic live shows that often feature his famous dancing, and he always makes sure to include his fans in the fun. At a recent show on his Raised Up Right tour in Bristow, Va., Bryan made the night of an 85-year-old fan when he performed his 2015 song, "Strip It Down," exclusively for her to celebrate her birthday.

Bryan shared a video of the sweet moment on social media after the show. The clip shows the singer sitting on a metal divider in the crowd and singing the tune a cappella to the 85-year-old with his arm around her, while she beams and blushes. The woman's family stand around her, holding up a sign that reads, "Strip It Down for Grandma's 85th birthday," which undoubtedly earned Bryan's attention.

At the end of the song, the singer opens the woman's Two Lane Brewing beer for her — Bryan's own beer brand — and hops back on the stage.

"@twolanebrewing is for anyone above the age of 21. Including grandma. Love ya Bristow #RaisedUpRightTour," Bryan writes to accompany the moment on social media.

Bryan released "Strip It Down" in August of 2015 as the second single from his fifth studio album, Kill the Lights. The song reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay and Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and it has since been certified Triple Platinum by the RIAA.

Bryan's Raised Up Right Tour has proven to be exciting so far, as Bryan was recently forced to break up a fight between concertgoers at a show in Youngstown, Ohio. The tour features Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny as openers, and it will run through Oct. 28, when it wraps in Jacksonville, Fla. Bryan will take a break from the Raised Up Right tour in September to perform shows on his six-date Farm Tour.

Luke Bryan tickets are currently available for purchase.