Luke Bryan Gets a Luke Bryan Statue Made of Bacon While on His Farm Tour

Andy Manis, AP Images for Farmland

Luke Bryan probably didn't think he was looking in a mirror as he stared as his bacon bust, but he might have thought he looked delicious. The singer was the focus of another country star bacon tribute over the weekend in Marshall, Wisc., ahead of a stop on his Farm Tour.

Fifty pounds of Farmland bacon were used to create pork-Luke. Farmland is a sponsor on is Farm Tour, which runs through this weekend in Michigan. The Bryan bacon statue is two feet tall and not edible, as it takes the sculptor days, if not weeks, to perfect this masterpiece.

While Bryan may sing "Strip It Down," the minds behind this tribute were shouting, "Strip it up!"

Dedicated country music fans may recall another bacon statue from five years ago. A meat artist created Bacon Chris Stapleton ahead of LouFest in St. Louis, Mo., challenging festival-goers to guess how many strips of bacon were used. The winner of that contest got free Farmland Bacon for a year.

Bryan's Farm Tour is an annual mini-tour that puts a charitable focus on rural communities nationwide. In addition to playing on an actual farm, the singer has created a scholarship for for a young person working in a rural setting. He himself grew up as the son of a peanut farmer, in Georgia.

After the Farm Tour wraps, Bryan will resume the Proud to Be Right Here Tour, with shows through October. He also begins a Las Vegas residency in February.

5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021


There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors. 

All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours — if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special. 

As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter or email
Filed Under: Luke Bryan
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Pictures
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top