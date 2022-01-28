Luke Bryan’s Longtime Bassist, James Cook, Leaves His Band

Things will look a tad different at Luke Bryan's upcoming shows, as longtime band member James Cook announced he has left the superstar's band.

Bryan's bassist of 12 years shared the news via Facebook on Jan. 26, writing, "Today marks the day I will no longer be playing in the Luke Bryan band. It’s a bit tough for sure but, I look forward to what the future has in store for me and my family. I will cherish all the times and love all my road family forever!"

Cook also shared a gallery of photos of various highlights throughout his tenure.

Cook didn't offer up details as to why he made the decision, but he did make it clear that he is not done with music altogether. He owns and operates Studio on the Ridge in the Nashville suburb of Pegram, Tenn., where he records and produces demos, master sessions, full-length projects and more. Cook is also on call for studio sessions and other musical work.

"I will be hanging closer to my beloved home, Nashville and see what kind of musical collaborations I can get into," he writes. "The studio is one of my favorite places to be! Sooo, if anyone wants to make some music, give me a call!!!!!!"

According to his website, Cook — also known by the nickname "Cap'n" Cook — has also toured, recorded and performed with artists including Jason Aldean, Rhett Akins, Tracy Byrd, the Doobie Brothers and more. He is a multi-instrumentalist, bassist, writer and producer.

Bryan and his crew just returned from the annual Crash My Playa Festival in Riviera Cancun, Mexico. He will be in Las Vegas for a residency at Resorts World from Feb. 11-26, just before a new season of American Idol starts on Feb. 27. The "Up" singer is also scheduled for Rodeo Houston on March 7 and several festivals throughout the summer.