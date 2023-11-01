Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Slay in Lil’ Red Riding Hood Costumes

Per usual, Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline did not disappoint this Halloween with their Lil' Red Riding Hood costumes.

Bryan took on the role of the titular character in a dainty dress and long, red hooded cape. He complemented his outfit with some black cowboy boots. Meanwhile, Caroline donned a classic granny nightgown with fur boots and gloves, topping it off with a wolf headpiece and a smile.

"Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Rad Wolf! Happy Halloween everyone!!! It’s always fun at our house," she writes on social media, with a video compilation of their outfits.

In her Instagram, Stories, she complimented her husband for always being a good sport when it comes to their costumes, alluding that this ensemble was her choice. Last year, the pair dressed up at Nemo and Darla from the movie Finding Nemo.

Bryan and his wife are known for really getting into the Halloween spirit. Ahead of this year's holiday, Caroline took her followers down memory lane on social media as she went through some old costumes. She also asked her fans what their costumes should be this year, with many suggesting Barbie and Ken or Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The couple of nearly 17 years will be dressed more formally for the 57th annual CMA Awards. Bryan will be hosting the show for the second year in a row, alongside NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

The 2023 CMA Awards will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and will air on Wednesday, Nov. 8, on ABC. Fans can also stream the show on Hulu the following day.