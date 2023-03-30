Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Gifted $8,000 Adele Tickets to a Fan

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline made a fan's dream come true when the country couple purchased tickets for the man and his wife to attend Adele's Las Vegas residency.

Elvis from Louisiana called into the Bobby Bones Show earlier in March and explained that he wanted to surprise his wife with tickets to Adele's Las Vegas Residency for their 20th wedding anniversary, but that the ticket price of roughly $1,500 per seat was a bit steep.

Caroline Bryan heard his call on-air, and she felt compelled to do something.

In another show segment from March 14, Bones got Elvis back on the phone and explained that when Caroline happened to hear his call on the air, she was inspired to help in some way. The host shared that the Bryans offered to pay for Elvis and his wife's tickets to see Adele in Sin City.

"Oh my God, I don't know what to say," Elvis responds in a phone call that was recorded. Listen here:

This week, Elvis called in yet again to give Bones and the show crew an update on the tickets. The Bryans kept their promise, and the couple's assistant called him to coordinate the details soon after the initial radio segment. Within minutes, the tickets were in his inbox.

"They spent eight grand on two tickets," he reveals, as Bones and the show hosts react with shock. "I could not believe that. Eight-thousand dollars on two tickets for us to go see Adele. I couldn't believe it."

Bones humorously asks if those tickets gave them access to sit on the stage with Adele, and Elvis confirms that their seats were close to the stage, but not on it. He adds that it was "an amazing experience."

