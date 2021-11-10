Luke Bryan Answers the CMA Awards Hosting Question Every Fan Is Asking

Luke Bryan will host the CMA Awards for the first time on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). It's also the first time the CMA host has gone solo since Vince Gill did it nearly 20 years ago. He's ready, and loose enough to talk smack at his former ACM Awards co-hosts.

The two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year referred to his past hosting experience when asked if he was nervous to fly solo.

"Blake (Shelton) and Dierks (Bentley) can’t ruin my moment like they used to," he quipped. Bryan and Shelton hosted the ACMs from 2013 to 2015. Bentley subbed in for the next two years. Since then, Bryan has been a steady presence on American Idol.

He's also very popular on Instagram, through his own posts and videos shared by his wife Caroline and mother LeClaire. His mom is pure unfiltered fun on the social media platform, often at her own expense if his wife is around. There's a constant thread of pranks and practical jokes that on occasion extends to his immediate family. So, naturally, we had to ask if they'd be included in his monologue, in between performances or anywhere?

"I tried to make that happen, but we had some stuff come up," Bryan says, laughing before emphasizing that he really tried. "Maybe next year."

In addition to hosting the 2021 CMA Awards on ABC, Bryan will also perform his new song "Up." He's also nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category.

