Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery.

Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.

Nearly 240,000 people have given money to Hamilin's GoFundMe.

Other top donors include several NFL teams and owners, plus players including Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford.

Taste of Country has confirmed Bryan's donation. He's not said anything about the incident on social media, but several other country stars offered thoughts and prayers in the immediate aftermath:

What Happened to Damar Hamlin?

After making a tackle, Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on Monday (Jan. 2) during an NFL game in Cincinnati. He received life-saving CPR on the field but remained in critical condition all week.

The on-field medical emergency brought the game to a halt, with the NFL later taking the extraordinary stop of canceling the competition. On field and off, current and active players shed tears while America tuned in for updates.

On Thursday morning, the Bills shared good news:

What's Next for Damar Hamlin?

For Sunday's (Jan. 8) game, the Bills' players will wear a No. 3 patch on their jerseys. Several other teams will pay tribute to the 24-year-old this weekend, the final regular season weekend of the NFL.

Among those paying close attention to Damar Hamlin's recovery is President Joe Biden.

"Great news. Damar," he tweeted. "Like I told your mom and dad yesterday, Jill and I – along with all of America – are praying for you and your family."

Hamlin is now able to breathe on his own and speak. The precise cause of his cardiac event and the full extent of his recovery have not yet been confirmed.

See Country Stars Who've Played Football Darius Rucker played football when he was young. Kenny Chesney and Garth Brooks played in high school while Trace Adkins, Chase Rice and Lee Brice played college ball. See a short list of country singers in their football uniforms.