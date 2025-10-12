Luke Bryan is dealing with a problem that's basically a rite of passage for dog-owners.

His two dogs, Choc and Boss, got skunked.

It happened during a trip to the deer farm, during the Bryan family's first hunting season outing.

Bryan shared some details in a video posted to social media, showing the two dogs -- who are too stinky to be allowed in the house -- crated on the back deck.

"This is what happens when Choc and Boss get sprayed by a skunk," the country star said, pointing the camera towards the dogs.

"I can smell 'em from 50 yards away," he added. "Tomato juice, here we come!"

Bryan's also open to other ideas about how to get rid of the odor. "Any tips on removing the smell," he wrote in the caption of his post.

It sounds like Bryan's wife Caroline is eager to find a solution, too: "My car can't take that smell today!" she wrote in a comment on the singer's post.

Fans offered up their ideas in the comments section.

The general consensus was that the most popular remedy -- a tomato juice bath -- is the best, though a couple people suggested some more extreme solutions, like shaving the dogs.

Luke Bryan's Hunting Trips Are a Family Affair

Everyone -- even the dogs -- come along when it's time for the Bryan family to head out for a weekend at the deer farm.

The singer's said that outdoorsy activities like hunting and fishing are a way for him to bond with his kids.

Bryan and Caroline share two sons, 17-year-old Bo and 15-year-old Tate, and they also helped raise their nephew Til and nieces Jordan and Kris after the three children's parents -- Bryan's sister and brother-in-law -- both died young.

The star's kids share his love for outdoor activities: His youngest, Tate even sustained a fishing injury in 2023.

Despite a busy touring schedule and a gig on American Idol, Bryan always makes time for his family.

He recently said he tries to take Friday nights off -- despite the fact that it's a busy day for concerts -- so that he can watch Bo play his high school football games.