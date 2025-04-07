Luke Bryan’s 2025 Fall Farm Tour Dates Will Take Him Back to His Roots

Luke Bryan's fall Farm Tour dates for 2025 are out, and these shows will take the singer back to where Farm Tour first began: The Midwest.

Bryan announced dates and locations for the fall leg of the 2025 Farm Tour on Monday (April 7.) The shows will take place Sept. 18-20 in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

As always, the Farm Tour will bring Bryan's show to small-town communities where residents might not often have the opportunity to see a big country concert right there in their hometown.

Those dates follow a spring leg of the Farm Tour, which is scheduled to happen next month. This year, Bryan tried something new: He planned Farm Tour dates for the spring — the trek usually takes place in the fall — and, for the first time, pointed his bus out west for the tour's first-ever California dates.

"I have always wanted to raise awareness for the West Coast farmer and I'm so excited to get to do that this year," the singer said at the time.

But just because the Farm Tour is expanding doesn't mean that Bryan's core fanbase will miss out. The three new dates will take him to towns in familiar turf.

Tickets for the newly-announced dates will go on sale Friday (April 11), with fan pre-sales available in the week leading up to that day. For more information, visit Bryan's website.

Luke Bryan's Fall 2025 Farm Tour Dates:

Sept. 18 -- Brooklyn, Wisc. @ Klondike Farms

Sept. 19 -- Prairie Grove, Ill. @ Berning Family Farms

Sept. 20 -- Lansing, Mich. @ Kubiak Farm

In between the spring and fall iterations of the Farm Tour, Bryan is booked for his headlining Country Song Came On Tour, which will extend through the summer. When not onstage, he's busy filming for his judging role on American Idol.

To date, Bryan's Farm Tour partnerships have helped provide over nine million meals through programs that facilitate access to nutritious food for all people. He's also awarded 84 college scholarships to students in farming families since the tour's inception.