Luke Bryan Stops Show Mid-Song After This Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction [Watch]
Luke Bryan is known not just for his hit songs — fans also know he has a great sense of humor, and he's quite fun-loving. We see it all the time on American Idol and when he and his wife engage in prank wars.
But Bryan's sense of humor wasn't the only thing on display when he hit the stage at the Amway Center in Orlando last week. Unbeknownst to the superstar for quite some time, his zipper was down while he was performing.
Bryan didn't realize until he was midway through his hit "That's My Kind of Night." He suddenly hit the brakes on his vocals as his band played on. He had to stop them, yelling: "Hold up, hold up. STOP!"
Watch in the video below as he holds his hands on his hips, as if to tell the entire crowd they're in trouble for not letting him in on his wardrobe malfunction.
Bryan yells into the mic that his "f---ing zipper has been down the whole time."
He zips up quickly and walks over to a fan in the first few rows to give her a high-five, telling her, "thank you for telling me."
"Why did none of you a--holess tell me?" he jokingly asks the rest of the crowd. There is audible laughter and cheers.
"As we were!" he tells his band, urging them to pick back up where they left off. Just like that, Bryan starts singing again, almost as if it was scripted to happen that way.
Bryan is currently on his Country On Tour, which goes through January 2024.
Pictures: See Inside Luke Bryan's Stunning Beach House
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
The 50 All-Time Best Luke Bryan Songs, Ranked
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak
The Top 40 Country Songs of 2023, Ranked
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes