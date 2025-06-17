Luke Bryan had a hilarious — and relatable — moment of absent-mindedness during a recent show. While he was in the middle of performing his hit ballad "Strip it Down," he completely blanked on the lyrics.

Bryan was performing "Strip it Down" on the piano as a ballad, so there was no band to hide behind. He came clean with the audience, stopping the show briefly and admitting, "I totally forgot all the words."

His memory lapse was brief. After pausing to think for a second, he said, "I got it," pointing an index finger in the air and launching smoothly into the next part of the song.

The crowd laughed along, and in the comments section of a video of the moment posted to TikTok, one concertgoer wrote that the hiccup "honestly made it better."

Bryan co-wrote "Strip it Down," which might in theory make the lyrics a little more memorable, and it's also a fan favorite that he frequently incorporates into his live show.

But in his defense, Bryan put the song out in 2015, almost a decade ago. And hey, who hasn't occasionally walked into a room, and then had no idea what they went in there to get?

Bryan didn't seem particularly flustered by the moment. Not only is he a seasoned pro in front of a crowd, but a quick Google search reveals that he's encountered lyric-forgetting situations at several other shows in the past, too.

He had a lyrics flub while onstage with Jason Aldean earlier this spring, and another during a Farm Tour stop in May. A particularly raucous lyric mess-up happened in 2023, and back in 2021, Bryan event went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and talked about how frequently he has lyrics mishaps onstage.