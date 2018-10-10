Luke Bryan, Gwen Stefani and Luke Combs took loaded punches from some of the meanest online commenters in a new installment of Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets segment, which ran after the American Music Awards on Tuesday (Oct. 9).

"People say that I should be more positive," Bryan reads from his phone in the clip above, "I’m positive that Luke Bryan is a horse toothed, d--kless, air-humping dufus." The country superstar took the dis in stride, even smiling as he finished the message, but Blake Shelton’s love Gwen Stefani seemed slightly offended.

"Gwen Stefani really is the worst thing to ever happen," she reads.

"Peep the fact that Luke Combs looks like the guy who changes your oil Jiffy Lube," an unamused Combs says, deadpanning before the camera switched to the next artist.

Tyga, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Jason Mraz and Jason Derulo also faced the social media music, falling victim to some sharp-tongued tweets.

Miley Cyrus also got in the fun, but got back at the mean commenter. "Miley Cyrus is a smelly pirate hooker," says Cyrus, holding up a middle finger to the camera after reading the tweet.

The Chainsmokers were also featured in the segment, after having appeared on the AMAs with Kelsea Ballerini. "One of my employees was talking about how the Chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don’t deserve all the hate," they read. "So I fired him."

Through the years, a number of country stars have participated in various Mean Tweets segments, including Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton.