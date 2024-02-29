Luke Bryan is taking cues from his early 2010s-era catalog in his new single, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It," which he debuted live on Thursday (Feb. 29) during his record label's annual luncheon at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

His latest song conjures up nostalgia and the bubbly romance of young love — just like hits like "Play it Again," "Roller Coaster" and "I Don't Want This Night to End."

Like many of the standout tracks from that era of Bryan's music, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" is about small-town young love and the feeling of not being able to be apart from your partner — even for a second.

After a playful, meandering story about getting a little bit over-served at Jason Aldean's birthday party the night prior, Bryan introduced "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" as his next radio single and told the crowd that it was his first time getting the chance to perform it in public.

The first verse tells the story of inseparable teenage lovers, but their bond gets a big test when college plans cause the relationship to turn long-distance. Years go by, and though the distance has torn them apart, the two lovebirds never forget about each other — until one fateful phone call, where they realize that despite all the life they've both experienced, some things never change.

"She said, 'Love you, miss you mean it' / Girl, I'll see you when I'm dreaming / I can't wait to feel you hold me again," Bryan sings in the chorus of the song. "Til then I'll be countin' down the minutes / I'll be climbing up these walls / Your kiss, I want it, need it / Love you, miss you mean it ..."

Bryan didn't share any further details about his plans for new music, or whether a full album is on the horizon. Still, it's clear he's at work on something big for 2024 — he already announced his 2024 Mind of a Country Boy Tour, and he's hinted that new music is in the works, too.